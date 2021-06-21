Police appeal to trace owner of Pendle quadbike
Do you know who this quadbike belongs to?
Monday, 21st June 2021, 4:42 pm
Updated
Monday, 21st June 2021, 4:44 pm
Police are appealing for information to help find the owners of the bike which has been recovered from Laneshaw Bridge.
A spokesman for Colne and West Craven Police said: "Can you help identify the owner of this quad? It was recovered in Laneshaw Bridge after being found causing an obstruction, and the owner could not be located nor have they since come forward.
"If this quad is yours/if you know who it belongs to, please contact 101 and quote log reference LC-20210203-1371.