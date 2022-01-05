Police appeal to help find 'vulnerable' man missing from Padiham
Police are appealing for information to help find a missing Padiham man.
Wednesday, 5th January 2022, 11:32 am
Aiden O'Brien (39) left his address in Padiham at around 5-30am today, and has not been seen since.
He is described as white, 5ft 7in tall, of very slim build, with blonde hair. He is wearing a dark blue jacket, blue denim jeans and possibly sandy-coloured walking boots. He may also have a backpack with him.
Aiden is classed as vulnerable and officers say they are extremely concerned for his welfare.
Anybody with information on his whereabouts should call police immediately on 101 quoting log 0249 of January 5. In an emergency always call 999.