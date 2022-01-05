Police appeal to help find 'vulnerable' man missing from Padiham

Aiden O'Brien (39) left his address in Padiham at around 5-30am today, and has not been seen since.

He is described as white, 5ft 7in tall, of very slim build, with blonde hair. He is wearing a dark blue jacket, blue denim jeans and possibly sandy-coloured walking boots. He may also have a backpack with him.

Aiden is classed as vulnerable and officers say they are extremely concerned for his welfare.

Aiden O'Brien