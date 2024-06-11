Police appeal to find missing woman (63) who has links to Clitheroe and the Ribble Valley
Police have put out an appeal to find a missing woman who has links to Clitheroe.
Elaine (63) was last seen at the Co-Op store, on Old Clitheroe Road, Dutton, between 1-15pm and 1-30pm on Monday, May 27th and police are asking that if anyone sees her they dial 999.
A police spokesman said: “Since Elaine was reported missing, we’ve carried out a number of enquires offline, but are now asking for your help.”Elaine is 5ft 6in, slim build with long grey hair. She may have two large suitcases with her. Elaine has links to Longridge, Dutton, Clitheroe, the Ribble Valley and Lytham.Anyone with information that can assist the inquiry is asked to ring 101 quoting log 0442 of June 7.
