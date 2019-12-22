Police appeal for missing Burnley girl (14)

Police are concerned for the welfare of teenager Lola Fannon who is missing from home in Burnley.,

Lola (14) has links to the Preston area.

Lola was last seen yesterday (Saturday) at roughly 1pm on Manchester Road, in Burnley. It is believed she was heading to the Preston area.

A police spokesman said; “Lola Is described as a white female, aged 14 years old, 5ft 8ins tall, of slim build with shoulder length red hair. Any sightings of her or information, please contact Burnley police and quote log number 1748 of the 21st.”