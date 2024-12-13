Police appeal for help to find missing man who was last seen outside Royal Dyche pub in Burnley
Daniel Vaughan (35) of Brierfield was last seen outside the Royal Dyche pub in Yorkshire Street, Burnley, at around 6.30pm yesterday (12th December). He is five feet eight, inches tall, of medium build and has dark brown hair in a mullet style, and a dark brown beard. He has tattoos on his lower arms, wrists and fingers. When he was last seen, Daniel was wearing black joggers with grey and white camo on the sides, a long-sleeve black top, a bright orange Peter Storm hat and orange shoes. Daniel has links to Burnley, Sheffield and Hull.
He has access to a black Mercedes Sprinter van. (pictured) For immediate sightings of Daniel, please call 999. If you have any information as to where he might be, contact 101 – quoting log 0265 of 13th December 2024.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.