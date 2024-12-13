Police have appealed for help to find a missing man who was last seen outside a Burnley pub.

Daniel Vaughan (35) of Brierfield was last seen outside the Royal Dyche pub in Yorkshire Street, Burnley, at around 6.30pm yesterday (12th December). He is five feet eight, inches tall, of medium build and has dark brown hair in a mullet style, and a dark brown beard. He has tattoos on his lower arms, wrists and fingers. When he was last seen, Daniel was wearing black joggers with grey and white camo on the sides, a long-sleeve black top, a bright orange Peter Storm hat and orange shoes. Daniel has links to Burnley, Sheffield and Hull.