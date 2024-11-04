Police appeal for help to find 22-year-old man missing from Barnoldswick

By Sue Plunkett
Published 4th Nov 2024, 09:44 BST
Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of 22-year-old Evan Hartley, who is missing from Barnoldswick.

Evan was last seen in the Park Road area at around 11:30pm on Saturday (November 2nd). Evan is described as 5ft 7in tall with black hair, of a very slim build and recently clean shaven. When he was last seen he was wearing a navy blue puffer jacket, grey joggers and walking boots.

He is believed to have links to the Barnoldswick, Colne, Cowling, Earby and Skipton areas.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
placeholder image
Read More
SSB Law boss Jeremy Brooke faces no-win, no-fee ban after numerous vulnerable Bu...
Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of 22-year-old Evan Hartley, who is missing from Barnoldswick.placeholder image
Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of 22-year-old Evan Hartley, who is missing from Barnoldswick.

If you have seen Evan or have any information, please call us on 101 or email [email protected] quoting log 512 of 3rd November. For any immediate sightings please call 999. Please share this post and thanks for your help

Related topics:PoliceBarnoldswickEarbyColne
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice