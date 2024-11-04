Police appeal for help to find 22-year-old man missing from Barnoldswick
Evan was last seen in the Park Road area at around 11:30pm on Saturday (November 2nd). Evan is described as 5ft 7in tall with black hair, of a very slim build and recently clean shaven. When he was last seen he was wearing a navy blue puffer jacket, grey joggers and walking boots.
He is believed to have links to the Barnoldswick, Colne, Cowling, Earby and Skipton areas.
If you have seen Evan or have any information, please call us on 101 or email [email protected] quoting log 512 of 3rd November. For any immediate sightings please call 999. Please share this post and thanks for your help