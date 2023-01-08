News you can trust since 1877
Police appeal for help in locating elderly man missing from home in Barrowford

Police are urgently appealing for the publc’s help in locating, Ian Barker (71) who is missing from his home in the Pendle area.

By Dominic Collis
6 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 8th Jan 2023, 11:08am

Ian was last seen at home in Barrowford on Friday January 6th at around 8-10am when he left in a silver Ford Focus, registration SG12 KUN.

He is described as white, 5ft10in., slim to medium build, balding grey hair, possibly wearing a black puffer jacket with a “Bench” logo, blue denim jeans and black leather Reebok Classic trainers.

Police have information that Ian may be in the Nelson area, particularly the town centre, and are urgently asking people to keep an eye out for Ian and his vehicle which may be parked up in Nelson. Please check any CCTV, doorbell cameras and any dashcam footage which may assist in finding Ian.

Police are appealing for help
If you have information, please call 101, quoting log number 0915 of 6th January. For any immediate sightings of Ian or his vehicle, please call 999 quoting the same log number.

Ian Barker who is missing from home in Barrowford