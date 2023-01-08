Ian was last seen at home in Barrowford on Friday January 6th at around 8-10am when he left in a silver Ford Focus, registration SG12 KUN.

He is described as white, 5ft10in., slim to medium build, balding grey hair, possibly wearing a black puffer jacket with a “Bench” logo, blue denim jeans and black leather Reebok Classic trainers.

Police have information that Ian may be in the Nelson area, particularly the town centre, and are urgently asking people to keep an eye out for Ian and his vehicle which may be parked up in Nelson. Please check any CCTV, doorbell cameras and any dashcam footage which may assist in finding Ian.

Police are appealing for help

If you have information, please call 101, quoting log number 0915 of 6th January. For any immediate sightings of Ian or his vehicle, please call 999 quoting the same log number.

