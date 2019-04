Police are appealing for help in locating a 44-year-old woman who has gone missing from Burnley.

Officers on Burnley and Padiham Police’s Facebook page posted this morning that Amanda Small is missing from the Burnley area.

“She is described as a white female with dark brown hair and has tattoos on her forearms,” officers said.

“Amanda is believed to be around Burnley town centre.”

Anyone with any information regarding her whereabouts are urged to call 101 quoting reference LC-20190423-0004.