Ryan Strange wants to replace his existing buildings and upgrade his feline holiday residence.

He has applied to Burnley Council for planning permission to make the changes to Clear View Cattery at Lower Childers Green Farm in Mill Hill Lane, Hapton.

The existing cattery building

A supporting statement says: “This accompanies the resubmission of a full planning application for the erection of a new cattery building and manager’s dwelling including the demolition of the existing cattery building, two existing stable blocks and existing store.

“The existing business is a boarding cattery which has 30 single pens and 10 family pens for up to four cats, which consist of a sleeping area and an outdoor covered run.

“The existing hours of operation for members of the public dropping and picking cats up are Monday to Friday from 16:00 to 19:00 and Saturday and Sunday from 16:00 to 18:00

“It is proposed to retain the current operating hours

“Currently on the site there are three buildings that are to be demolished.

“These are two stable blocks and a building that formed part of the former cattery and is now used as storage.

“The owners are looking to upgrade the boarding facilities and expand the existing business.

“The proposed cattery building will house a reception area, storeroom, kitchen/food preparation area, and 50 boarding pens.

“The proposal also includes a manager’s dwelling for the cattery to satisfy current legislation and guidance.

“The applicants cannot be on site for 24 hours a day and are looking to appoint a manager, to live in the dwelling to ensure that a competent person is on site at all times.

“This proposal is for the redevelopment of an existing business that is located in the Green Belt.

“The provision of the manager’s dwelling will ensure that the business can improve and expand and provide modern up-to-date facilities for boarding cats and other small animals providing better welfare for the boarding animals.

“It is considered the economic benefits provided by the expansion to the business and the provision of better facilities for boarding animals provide the very special circumstances that outweigh any perceived harm to the Green Belt

“Currently, the existing cattery is within a domestic garden setting with the original cattery building being used for storage and two blocks of stables becoming dilapidated.

