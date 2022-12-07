Prospect Homes want to construct the properties at Hollins Cross Farm off Woodplumpton Road.

The 21-acre site would become a estate of two, three and four-bedroomed mainly detached houses, of which 20 would be affordable homes.

Artist's impression of how the Hollins Cross Farm homes could look

The scheme is due to be debated by Burnley Council’s Development Control Committee on Thursday night after five objections were received.

Councillors are recommended to approve the scheme with 34 conditions subject to a legal agreement being signed by Prospect Homes to pay £1.25m for infrastructure agreements including proving new school places, highways upgrades, public open space improvements and more bus services.

A planning officer’s report says: “The site is situated to the south of the town of Burnley and is bound by Burnley Golf Club to the west, Woodplumpton Road to the east, New Road/Glen View Road (the A646) to the north and Hollins Cross Farm to the south.

“It is currently in use as agricultural land.

“The application site lies on the edge of the built-up area of Rose Hill.

“The proposal consists of a full application for 200 houses on an allocated site for housing development.

“The adopted approach to the layout is an avenue-type approach.

“The proposal includes provision of 20 affordable dwellings as a mixture of two and three bedroom semi-detached mews dwellings.

“The proposed public open space would be provided as three large areas located at the east of the site adjacent to Woodplumpton Road, incorporating a play area; across the centre of the site; and around the attenuation basin at the north of the site and at the entrance adjacent to New Road including a play area, and usable space for residents.

“The affordable housing aspect is the minimum the developer has to provide.”

The objections include concern about the house designs, loss of farmland, urban sprawl in the Pennine Uplands, loss of wildlife habitat and highways problems.