Rubbish dumped in Stoneyholme, BurnleyRubbish dumped in Stoneyholme, Burnley
By Dominic Collis
Published 20th Jan 2025, 14:01 GMT
Residents have been up in arms after photographs emerged of rubbish dumped on several back streets in the Stoneyholme area of Burnley.

Local councillors have pledged to take action and warned the culprits could be fined, amidst fears the rubbish could lead to public health problems.

Here is a selection of some of the worst streets affected.

Related topics:ResidentsBurnley
