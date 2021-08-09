A superb evening of musical entetainment enjoyed by all. Photos: David Bleazard

PICTURE SPECIAL: Clitheroe folk enjoy singing in the rain at Proms' concert

The wet and windy weather failed to dampen the spirits of people in Clitheroe who enjoyed a fantastic evening of music at the Last Night of the Proms Concert.

By Faiza Afzaal
Monday, 9th August 2021, 12:47 pm

Armed with Union jacks and an umbrella, crowds of people, including Ribble Valley MP the Rt Hon Nigel Evans, enjoyed themselves while joining in the patriotic "Proms" songs such as "Land of Hope and Glory" and "Rule Britannia" in the grounds of Clitheroe Castle. The post-Covid concert was hailed a success by Clitheroe Town Mayor, Coun. Simon O'Rourke.

Pictures by David Bleazard

