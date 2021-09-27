Picture perfect collection of Ribble Valley artist to be auctioned for a worthy cause

Artist John Chapman with his stunning collection of paintings

The fundraiser will take place on October 22nd with all proceeds going towards the East Lancashire Hospice.

Attendees on the night will have the opportunity to meet the artist from 6pm and the auction will run from 7pm onwards.

John, who was born in Blackburn in 1946, but now lives in Ramsgreave, started out working as a technical illustrator for an engineering firm following which he became a freelance artist and has enjoyed producing art work for over 53 years. His subjects are mainly transport, farming and coastal scenes and his preferred medium is oils and acrylics

John hosted his first major exhibition at W. H. Patterson’s Gallery in Mayfair and has exhibited all over the country including at Harrods Picture Gallery, Rackhams in Birmingham and Patterson Gallery in Sheffield as well as many others locally.

Described by William H. Patterson as “an artist of great quality possessing an extraordinary ability to portray his subjects with enormous charm, extreme clarity and superb detail”, John has also had commissions from Wedgewood for plate designs; ‘Life on the Farm’, ‘The Four Seasons’ and ‘Country Collections’.

John’s work has featured in various magazines including ‘International Artist’ as well as on the covers for Lancashire Life and Derbyshire Life. Alongside this he has published two hardback

books by Halsgrove entitled "John Chapman’s Lancashire" and "John Chapman’s Transport Paintings".

Despite closing his studio in Bolton, however, John is still a very prolific artist, receiving regular commissions and continuing to exhibit locally.

He said: “For over 53 years I have never stopped painting. If I am not painting or drawing I am out gathering material for my next study. When the time came to close

down the commercial arm of the business, J.L. Chapman Studios Ltd in Bolton, I wanted the hospice to benefit from the sale of my work and could think of no better way than to undertake an auction”.

Leanne Green, fundraising and lottery lead, said: "We are incredibly grateful to John for donating his life’s work to us for the benefit of the hospice. John has supported East Lancashire

Hospice for many years now by designing both Christmas cards and calendars which are incredibly popular with our supporters. There are some amazing paintings to choose from all of

which will be available on the night.

"We are very much looking forward to what is sure to be a fantastic event and a once in a lifetime opportunity to own an original unique John L. Chapman painting. We would like to also take this opportunity to say a huge 'Thank You' to Mytton Fold who are supporting us with this event”