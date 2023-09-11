A big hearted photographer has helped a bride to re-create the biggest day of her life after her parents were both too ill to attend her wedding.

Lisa Newton was devastated when her dad, Colin, was unable to walk her down the aisle, a moment he had waited 52 years for, when she married her fiance Stephen Dickinson in June.

Lisa’s son, Daniel did a sterling job stepping in for his grandad, but it was a bittersweet moment for the whole family as Lisa’s mum, Olive, also missed the day as she fell ill on the eve of the wedding and ended up in hospital on the actual day.

Wedding day happiness complete for bride and groom Lisa and Stephen Dickinson with Lisa's parents, Colin and Olive Newton, and Lisa's son Daniel and his partner Rachel

Lisa said: “It was a very emotional occasion, a beautiful day but tinged with sadness. We were heartbroken.”

Peter Anslow, the couple’s photographer, made a promise to the newly-weds he would take more photos of the family all together when Colin and Olive recovered. And that day came last week.

Lisa was able to wear her beautiful wedding dress again and her parents donned the outfits they had chosen for the day. Lisa and Stephen were also joined by Daniel and his girlfriend, Rachel Dean, who was a bridesmaid.

The couple’s florist, Jennifer James of Kathleen’s Florists, re created Lisa’s bouquet and buttonholes and even made a contribution towards the cost.