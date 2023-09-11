News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Photographer re creates wedding day photos for Burnley bride after her parents miss big day at Crow Wood Hotel due to illness

A big hearted photographer has helped a bride to re-create the biggest day of her life after her parents were both too ill to attend her wedding.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 11th Sep 2023, 14:12 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 14:13 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Lisa Newton was devastated when her dad, Colin, was unable to walk her down the aisle, a moment he had waited 52 years for, when she married her fiance Stephen Dickinson in June.

Read More
19 stunning photos as couple tie the knot at Crow Wood Hotel in Burnley

Lisa’s son, Daniel did a sterling job stepping in for his grandad, but it was a bittersweet moment for the whole family as Lisa’s mum, Olive, also missed the day as she fell ill on the eve of the wedding and ended up in hospital on the actual day.

Wedding day happiness complete for bride and groom Lisa and Stephen Dickinson with Lisa's parents, Colin and Olive Newton, and Lisa's son Daniel and his partner RachelWedding day happiness complete for bride and groom Lisa and Stephen Dickinson with Lisa's parents, Colin and Olive Newton, and Lisa's son Daniel and his partner Rachel
Wedding day happiness complete for bride and groom Lisa and Stephen Dickinson with Lisa's parents, Colin and Olive Newton, and Lisa's son Daniel and his partner Rachel
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lisa said: “It was a very emotional occasion, a beautiful day but tinged with sadness. We were heartbroken.”

Peter Anslow, the couple’s photographer, made a promise to the newly-weds he would take more photos of the family all together when Colin and Olive recovered. And that day came last week.

Lisa was able to wear her beautiful wedding dress again and her parents donned the outfits they had chosen for the day. Lisa and Stephen were also joined by Daniel and his girlfriend, Rachel Dean, who was a bridesmaid.

The couple’s florist, Jennifer James of Kathleen’s Florists, re created Lisa’s bouquet and buttonholes and even made a contribution towards the cost.

“We even had the perfect weather, just like it was in June, “ said a delighted Lisa. “We really cannot thank Peter, Jenny and Crow Wood enough.”

Related topics:Burnley