Photographer re creates wedding day photos for Burnley bride after her parents miss big day at Crow Wood Hotel due to illness
Lisa Newton was devastated when her dad, Colin, was unable to walk her down the aisle, a moment he had waited 52 years for, when she married her fiance Stephen Dickinson in June.
Lisa’s son, Daniel did a sterling job stepping in for his grandad, but it was a bittersweet moment for the whole family as Lisa’s mum, Olive, also missed the day as she fell ill on the eve of the wedding and ended up in hospital on the actual day.
Lisa said: “It was a very emotional occasion, a beautiful day but tinged with sadness. We were heartbroken.”
Peter Anslow, the couple’s photographer, made a promise to the newly-weds he would take more photos of the family all together when Colin and Olive recovered. And that day came last week.
Lisa was able to wear her beautiful wedding dress again and her parents donned the outfits they had chosen for the day. Lisa and Stephen were also joined by Daniel and his girlfriend, Rachel Dean, who was a bridesmaid.
The couple’s florist, Jennifer James of Kathleen’s Florists, re created Lisa’s bouquet and buttonholes and even made a contribution towards the cost.
“We even had the perfect weather, just like it was in June, “ said a delighted Lisa. “We really cannot thank Peter, Jenny and Crow Wood enough.”