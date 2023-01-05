Peter Dewhurst began his working life with the Lancashire Evening Telegraph and the Evening Star but spent the last 25 years of his career as News Editor with Leader & Times.

One of the last remaining 'old school' reporters, Peter knew everyone in Pendle and everyone knew Peter.

Peter Dewhurst

He reported on every aspect of local life and also thoroughly immersed himself in the community through a wide variety of roles including the local St John Ambulance and, latterly, as chairman of Building Bridges Pendle.

Despite ill health, Peter stayed as active as possible in recent years, still enjoying a daily walk when possible and continuing to sample his love of the outdoors.

