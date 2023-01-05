News you can trust since 1877
Peter Dewhurst: Former Nelson Leader news editor dies

One of the best-known faces in local journalism died on Friday.

By Edward Lee
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 5th Jan 2023, 2:52pm

Peter Dewhurst began his working life with the Lancashire Evening Telegraph and the Evening Star but spent the last 25 years of his career as News Editor with Leader & Times.

One of the last remaining 'old school' reporters, Peter knew everyone in Pendle and everyone knew Peter.

Peter Dewhurst
He reported on every aspect of local life and also thoroughly immersed himself in the community through a wide variety of roles including the local St John Ambulance and, latterly, as chairman of Building Bridges Pendle.

Despite ill health, Peter stayed as active as possible in recent years, still enjoying a daily walk when possible and continuing to sample his love of the outdoors.

Funeral details will be published when they are available.