Stanley House Vets in Skipton Road, Barnoldswick, will welcome hero dogs to its branch on Saturday, September 2nd, to take donations to the Pet Blood Bank UK charity.

Eleven dogs have been signed up by their owners to attend the first session after Stanley House made a plea for help to meet the high demand for blood transfusions. Each donation could help to save the lives of up to four poorly pooches and the surgery is now a host donor centre for the Pet Blood Bank.

Portia Keates, branch co-ordinator, led the appeal after setting up the charity partnership in memory of her Greyhound, Ryker, a champion donor who

Portia Keates, branch co-ordinator at Stanley House Vets in Barnoldswick, with her lifesaving Greyhound Blake. Photo: Stanley House Vets

helped up to 50 dogs in his lifetime.

Portia, whose two-year-old Greyhound, Blake, is now also on the register, said: “I am delighted that we are able to hold our first session so soon after launching the appeal. We’ve had a fantastic response from the community in such a short space of time and there is still scope for more pet owners to get involved.

“Stanley House Vets has treated dogs who have needed blood transfusions. As pet owners, we don’t want to think about emergency situations, but the pet blood bank is a vital lifeline if and when they do happen so this is a really good cause to support.”

To be considered as a donor, dogs must: be fit and healthy; aged between one and eight-years-old; weigh more than 25kg; have a good temperament and enjoy being handled; must not have travelled outside of the UK and Ireland; and must not be on any medication.

The donation takes up to ten minutes, but dogs will be with the team for about 35 minutes. They will receive a full health check from a vet before donating and receive treats and fuss throughout the appointment, as well as a goody bag and toy to take home.