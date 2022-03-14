Pennine Community Credit Union celebrates four decades of ethical loans in Burnley
The Pennine Community Credit Union has celebrated four decades of serving our local communities with ethical savings and affordable loans.
Account holders, staff and board members gathered at Burnley Football Club’s 1882 Lounge for the group’s 40th AGM.
Tia Warbrick, marketing and development leader, said: “We felt it was incredibly important to support the community with donations to much-needed organisations still struggling with raising funds due to coronavirus restrictions over the last two years.
"Therefore we increased our annual charitable donations to £19,000. We are proud to have supported 16 local charities with this.
"Charities included Pendle Samaritans, Gawthorpe Textiles Collection, Colne Youth Action Group, Elisha House, Thomas Rehabilitation Blackburn, St Vincent de Paul Society, The Good Life Project, Georgia Fourie Butterfly Fund, Pendle Voice, Colne under 13’s Football Team, Barnoldswick and Earby Bosom Friends Cancer Support Group, Pendle Dogs in Need,
"We also donated £2,500 to Building Bridges and St Peter’s Church Burnley in memory of Peter Pike, a former board member of PCCU.