Around 1,000 people are expected to gather at the event outside the hospice main entrance on Sunday, December 18, to celebrate the life of loved ones who have died both this year and over the years.

During the service, starting at 3-30pm, the hospice’s festive lights will be switched on as a way of remembrance at this special time of year.

Light Up A Life usually raises more than £100,000 for the hospice, and David Brown, chairman of the trustees, said: “Light Up A Life is always a wonderful opportunity for families to remember those who have passed away.”

Flashback to last year’s successful Light Up A Life service at Pendleside Hospice

Sammi Graham, head of events and marketing, said: “Anyone is welcome to dedicate a light in remembrance of a loved one who has passed away whether they were under the care of the hospice or not.

“As well as being a lovely tribute, people’s support for Light Up A Life will help fund all of Pendleside’s services which means everyone’s family, friends and neighbours in Burnley and Pendle will continue to receive hospice care when needed.”

For more information visit: www.pendleside.org.uk/light-up-a-life