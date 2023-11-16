Pendleside Hospice’s new retail shop will soon be open to the public.

Dragonflies Boutique, located in Gisburn Road, Barrowford will open its doors on Saturday, November 25.

The boutique will stock a wide range of preloved designer and top-end, high street fashion, generously donated to the hospice by the community.

Pendleside Hospice's Dragonflies Boutique, located in Gisburn Road, Barrowford.

Dragonflies Boutique’s niche offering is the first of its kind for Pendleside, selling designer labels and excellent quality clothing, at reasonable and affordable prices. From men’s shirts to prom dresses; and ladies shoes to smart coats, there’s something for everyone, whatever the occasion.

Head of income generation at Pendleside, Louisa Mayor, said: “The team at Pendleside have worked incredibly hard over the last few months to get Dragonflies Boutique off the ground. It’s such an exciting opportunity for the sospice, and we’re so glad to still be a part of the Barrowford community, since the closing of our retail shop further down the road.

“We welcome everyone to come along and join us for the big reveal on Saturday, 25th November. It’s the perfect opportunity to pick up an upcoming Christmas party outfit or to simply have a look around and show your support. We’re delighted to also have fashion designer, Carrie-Ann Kay and CEO of Rene K Couture Clothing, cut the ribbon for us at 9.30am. Carrie-Ann is also kindly donating various pieces of clothing to the boutique, too.

“Welcome drinks will be made available on the morning of the launch party, generously gifted to us by Will’s Bar, and since we are opening Dragonflies Boutique in the 35th anniversary year of Pendleside Hospice, we’ll also have a giveaway for the 35th customer to walk through the shop door!”

Pendleside has seen an uplift in more people buying preloved clothing. The Rewear Revolution campaign, launched at the start of this year, has helped support this cause. The aim of the hospice’s campaign was to disperse the myth about charity shops and how anyone, of all ages, can find items, often brand-new, at a fraction of the recommended retail price. As well as supporting their local charity, buyers are picking up a bargain as well as being more sustainable in their shopping habits.

Local PR and marketing agency, We Love Creative not only supported Pendleside with the branding and advertising of the campaign, the two directors, Fiona Ritchie and Claire Hodgson, also brought the Dragonflies Boutique branding to life.

Louisa Mayor added: “Fiona and Claire are great supporters of Pendleside Hospice, often getting involved in various fundraising events, including our Corporate Challenge. The vision of the new brand and Claire’s creative flair have come together beautifully. It was important for us to give Dragonflies Boutique its own identity and to highlight a new offering to our prospective shoppers.”

The boutique is one of nine charity shops, including Pendleside’s Furniture Store, located in and around Burnley and Pendle, and collectively, the income they generate contributes enormously to providing patient care at the hospice.

Pauline Maclean has been appointed retail manager of Dragonflies Boutique. Initially starting as a volunteer at Pendleside, seven years ago, Pauline generously gave up her time supporting the running of the Barrowford shop, before an opportunity arose to become the retail coordinator at Nelson.

Pauline added: “Before joining Pendleside, I worked as a carer – I’m passionate about helping people and I’m dedicated to supporting our community.

“I started working for the hospice after they took great care of my husband, before he passed away. Their support was invaluable to me, and volunteering was my way of giving something back. I’m now delighted to be taking on a new challenge of running Pendleside’s new boutique and I’m eager to get it up & running!

“I thoroughly enjoyed my time at the Nelson store; it’s successful, a great place to work and the volunteers are fabulous! I have no doubt it will continue to be a success.”

Alongside Nelson and Barrowford, Pendleside’s other retail shops can be found in Barnoldswick, Earby, Colne, Padiham, Duke Bar and Kierby Walk They are full of good quality clothing, shoes and boots, homeware, books and more.