Pendleside Hospice's annual car raffle raises £36,000
Pendleside Hospice’s annual car raffle has raised a total of £36,164.
The lucky winner, a long-time supporter of Pendleside, has chosen to remain anonymous.
A hospice spokesperson said: “Thank you to everyone who purchased tickets and supported Pendleside, including the fantastic sponsors Perry’s, Fuel Card Services, Burnley and Pendle Freemasons, Macadam, Alderson and Horan Funeral Service and Whitford Caravan Centre.”