News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
UK inflation remains stagnant at 6.7% despite hopes for another dip
43 more schools found to have crumbly RAAC concrete
Storm Babet brings heavy wind & rain to UK
Greta Thunberg charged with public order offence after protest
Five-year-old boy bitten by three German Shepherd dogs
Israel denies responsibility for deadly Gaza hospital blast

Pendleside Hospice's annual car raffle raises £36,000

Pendleside Hospice’s annual car raffle has raised a total of £36,164.
By John Deehan
Published 19th Oct 2023, 14:55 BST
Updated 19th Oct 2023, 14:55 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Read More
Tributes for former Burnley play leader who changed countless lives

The lucky winner, a long-time supporter of Pendleside, has chosen to remain anonymous.

A hospice spokesperson said: “Thank you to everyone who purchased tickets and supported Pendleside, including the fantastic sponsors Perry’s, Fuel Card Services, Burnley and Pendle Freemasons, Macadam, Alderson and Horan Funeral Service and Whitford Caravan Centre.”

Related topics:Pendleside HospicePendlesideBurnley