Pendleside Hospice's annual car raffle launched

(Left to right): Richard Edmondson, Alderson and Horan Funeral Services; Keith Jackson Whitford, Caravans and the Freemasons; Penny, Pendleside Hospice’s mascot; Helen McVey, Pendleside Hospice Chief Executive.

The new car was showcased at the raffle launch at Towneley Park in May.

Raffle tickets are now on sale for £2 each, available on the Pendleside website or by contacting the hospice’s fundraising department.

The draw will take place on Saturday, October 16th, at Pendleside Hospice.

This year’s car supplier, Perry’s Nelson, have sponsored the raffle alongside Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, Fuelcard Services, Macadam, Whitford Caravan Centre and Burnley and Pendle Freemasons.

Pendleside head of marketing and events Sammi Graham said: “The car raffle just wouldn’t be possible without the support from our sponsors and we’re so grateful to them for helping us make this happen.

"The car raffle is always a popular fundraiser and we’ll be out and about selling tickets over summer. We raised more than £40,000 last year by selling car raffle tickets and we’re hoping to raise as much, if not more, this time around."

