Pendleside Hospice mascot Penny Squirrel visit Little Stars at Mount Zion Church, Cliviger

Penny Squirrel paid a visit to Little Stars, the toddlers’ weekly meeting at Mount Zion Church, Cliviger.
By Dominic Collis
Published 18th Apr 2024, 11:58 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2024, 12:33 BST
The mascot from Pendleside Hospice was there to help Leah Hooper, community engagement officer, receive a cheque for £385.61 from Janet Kershaw and Julie Williams, the toddlers’ group leaders. The money was raised at the children’s recent Bunny Hop.

“Thirty three children took part in the Bunny Hop to raise the money in aid of the hospice which does such valuable work in our community,” said Janet. The children all pretended to be sleeping bunnies before being led in the Bunny Hop by the White Rabbit (one of our grandmothers dressed up),” she added.

Penny Squirrel and Leah Hooper receive the cheque from Janet Kershaw and Julie Williams with some of the children at the weekly meeting in ClivigerPenny Squirrel and Leah Hooper receive the cheque from Janet Kershaw and Julie Williams with some of the children at the weekly meeting in Cliviger
“We were delighted to be able to raise a good amount of money to help the hospice.”

A delighted Leah pointed out: “It was a great pleasure to receive the cheque from such an active group wanting to help our work in supporting people 17 years and older with life-threatening illnesses.”

