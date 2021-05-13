Pendleside Hospice head of fundraising Lisa braves the shave after lymphoma diagnosis

Lisa Pearson during the her head shave by Nick Wright at Pendleside Hospice

Lisa (46) who has been at Pendleside for three years, was diagnosed with the blood cancer less than a month ago after being tested for illness since January.

And days after she started her chemotherapy she carried out a pledge to have her head shaved and raise money for the hospice.

She said: “Once I was told I would need chemotherapy I decided to take control and brave the shave rather than wait to see if my hair fell out.

Lisa after the cut

"I set a target of raising £1,000 and had to quickly revise that to £2,000 because people’s generosity was so overwhelming.

“It’s now passed £3,500 and the support has made me feel so much stronger.

"I am fortunate in that in my job I can see exactly where the money I raise is being spent and how any donations I receive makes life so much more comfortable for all of those suffering life-limiting illnesses in the Burnley and Pendle community.”

Lisa, who lives with her husband Mark, a business development manager, in Rawtenstall, is to have eight rounds of chemo and then two years of maintenance injections.

Her hairdresser Nick Wright, of Freddies, Rawtenstall, carried out the shave in front of a group of colleagues in a specially erected gazebo at Pendleside.

Lisa’s close friend Debbie Callow, a nurse at East Cheshire Hospice, added her support by having her hair shaved too.

Lisa said: “It meant so much to be joined by Debbie and to see all of my colleagues there cheering me on.

“I am extremely humbled that in my work I meet the patients and families that Pendleside helps and I witness first-hand the amazing impact this special place has on everyone.

"I now feel I have an even closer and intimate relationship with the people I serve there.”

Helen McVey, chief executive at Pendleside, said: “It’s been an upsetting time seeing Lisa being diagnosed with cancer.

“A fundraiser through and through, as soon as she knew she was to have chemotherapy, Lisa’s first thought was to have her hair shaved to help raise funds to support the work of the hospice.

“We are all exceptionally proud of her and all she has achieved at such a difficult time and 4wish her well with her treatment and for a speedy recovery."