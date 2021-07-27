Pendleside Hospice colour dash a blast as event raises more than £15,000

More than 500 people joined in the Pendleside Hospice Colour Dash.

It was Pendleside’s first major event to be held after Covid-19 restrictions were lifted, and while social distancing was maintained, head of fundraising Sammi Graham said it felt like a return to normality as more than 500 people joined in the fun.

She said: “It was a huge success and we have had lots of positive feedback from people who took part. Everyone seemed to have a fabulous time.

"The amount of money raised was amazing and will help the hospice to get back onto its feet properly.”

People either ran, jogged or walked two 2.5km laps while passing through four ‘Colour Blast Stations’ where they were showered in powder paint.

Former 2BR radio presenters Holly Houldsworth and Paul Winstanley compered the event while singer Jessica McGlinchey entertained.

Participants enjoyed warm ups sessions led by Holly Lynch and Elizabeth Brown of Fitness Evolution.