Helen McVey has climbed from Hospice Day Therapy Leader to Chief Executive, driving significant changes in the organisation, including the expansion of day services from two days to a week-long program, and the addition of physio and complementary therapy.

Helen joined Pendleside Hospice in 1994 following a nursing career in Cambridge, Glasgow and Ayrshire hospitals before leaving the NHS for a leadership role at MHA Care Group, a national care home charity.

"When I left school, I was set on becoming a nurse, but back then, going to university for a degree wasn't the norm.

Helen McVey is celebrating 20 years as the chief executive of Pendleside Hospice in Burnley.

"While everyone at the time urged me to pursue a degree, I opted for nursing school at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge. It was extraordinary working on wards where ground-breaking liver and heart transplants were performed—a revolutionary experience in its time. Being part of such a distinguished teaching hospital provided an invaluable education that laid the foundation for my career.”

As Pendleside’s Chief Executive, which gives her “a deep sense of pride and responsibility,” she is involved in the organisation's structure and operations.

“However, maintaining my nursing registration is really important to me—it’s a huge part of who I am. I'm committed to continuing my practice and contributing to patient care, which proved invaluable during the pandemic, allowing me to offer crucial support to the team when it was needed most.”

Pendleside Hospice in Burnley celebrating its 21st anniversary.

Over the past 35 years, Pendleside has reached many momentous milestones, but for Helen, being awarded Outstanding in the CQC’s 2024 report was the highlight of her career.

"It felt like the culmination of 20 years' worth of effort. I couldn't be prouder of what we, the Pendleside team, have accomplished together. When I first joined, Pendleside was caring for 350 individuals annually. Today, that number has soared to 1700. This growth has allowed us to extend our reach and better serve our community, thanks to the unwavering support of our dedicated staff, volunteers, and supporters. I truly believe that our community has been with us every step of the way, playing an integral role in our journey and contributing to our success.

“Our two biggest challenges over the coming years include the demand on our services increasing and the sustainability of our funding. However, as a team, we’re constantly looking for new and innovative ways to generate more income, to ensure that Pendleside’s future remains strong.

“The community in Burnley and Pendle is exceptionally generous and we take great pride in being a part of it. We are always amazed by the kindness and generosity of our supporters.

