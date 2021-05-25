Pendleside Hospice ambassador Jordan North awarded Mayor’s Medal

Jordan North receives his award from the Mayor of Burnley, Lord Khan. Picture: Burnley Borough Council

Jordan has supported Pendleside continuously throughout the Covid-19 pandemic despite his busy showbiz schedule which included starring in the last ITV series of I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here.

He has hosted a regular hour-long quiz on Facebook in aid of the hospice and his ‘Happy Place, Happy Place, Turf Moor’ outburst on ‘I’m A Celebrity’ helped earn Pendleside around £20,000 when Burnley FC produced a charity T-shirt.

The other half of the proceeds went to Burnley Football Club In The Community.

Jordan (31) said: “It really is a big deal and I feel so humble at receiving the award.

“Pendleside is such a special place and it has looked after members of my family over the years.

The staff there do such great work. I am proud to help them and do my bit in any way I can especially at the moment when fundraising is difficult because of Covid.”

Coun. Wajid Khan, who became Lord Khan of Burnley last March and retired as mayor this last month, presented Jordan with the medal at Burnley Town Hall.

He said: “It was wonderful to be able to present Jordan with the Mayor's Medal to mark his contribution to our borough.

"His appearance on ‘I’m A Celebrity’ when he referenced Turf Moor as his 'happy place' and the subsequent money raised for Pendleside Hospice shows he has not forgotten his roots.

“I wanted to mark Jordan's support for this local charity that has done so much to help so many local families."

Jordan said: “The mayor was so kind and generous with his comments and he is very proud of Burnley himself. I will continue to shout about the town whenever I can.”

Helen McVey, chief executive at Pendleside, said: “It’s brilliant news that Jordan has won this award. I am so pleased he is getting the recognition for all of the work that he does for Pendleside.

“Our celebrity ambassadors have helped greatly during the pandemic and as well as Jordan, both Jay Rodriguez and Josh Hindle have worked amazingly to help raise funds.”