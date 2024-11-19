Pendleside Does Strictly 2024: 12 photos of Burnley and Pendle 'celebs' strutting their stuff

By Laura Longworth
Published 19th Nov 2024, 11:26 GMT
Updated 19th Nov 2024, 11:27 GMT
Pendleside Does Strictly has strutted back into town.

Burnley’s fabulous version of the BBC’s hit TV show Strictly Come Dancing took place at Impact Conferencing (Life Church) last Friday.

Pendleside Hospice again teamed up with Sandersons Dance & Fitness to run the event for a second year, pairing up local “celebrities” with professional dancers. The charity has so far raised more than £50,000 on its JustGiving page, including Gift Aid, from the dancers' own fundraising initiatives, as well as donations made on the night.

The hospice hopes to smash last year’s total of £56,555,96. It will reveal the final total for 2024 in a few weeks' time.

Liam Kilbride, Managing Director at LPK Facilities Management Ltd, Burnley, took home the crown after being paired up with Jess Duxbury.

Second place went to Dan Randall, one of the directors at Life Church, and his dance partner Jess Porter.

Daisy Group sponsored the event.

Here are 12 photos of local celebs and their dance partners:

Pendleside Does Strictly - Class of 2024.

1. Pendleside Does Strictly - Class of 2024

Pendleside Does Strictly - Class of 2024. Photo: Rebecca Bridges Photography

Chris Forrest, Director of TCB Designs, Burnley, with Claire McNulty.

2. Pendleside Does Strictly 2024

Chris Forrest, Director of TCB Designs, Burnley, with Claire McNulty. Photo: Submit

Dan Randall, one of the directors at Life Church, Burnley, with Jess Porter.

3. Pendleside Does Strictly 2024

Dan Randall, one of the directors at Life Church, Burnley, with Jess Porter. Photo: Submit

Rob Hallam, director of Bigtank Productions, Ramsbottom, with Yasmin Roberts.

4. Pendleside Does Strictly 2024

Rob Hallam, director of Bigtank Productions, Ramsbottom, with Yasmin Roberts. Photo: Submit

