A Pendle fitness instructor is preparing to take on an epic charity challenge after his sister’s battle with cancer inspired him to do something to help.

Pendle Leisure Trust’s Danny Owens, a fitness instructor and supervisor at Seedhill Athletics and Fitness Centre in Nelson, is aiming to complete an 'Ironman' triathlon on either Saturday, July 30, or Sunday, July 31.

The gruelling challenge will entail a 2.4-mile swim at Pendle Wavelengths, followed by a 112-mile road bike ride, before finishing with a 26.2-mile run.

Danny Owens is raising money for Cancer Research UK

Danny is raising money for Cancer Research UK, and said: "My sister battled cancer for quite a long time. It was horrendous for the family, myself, her friends, her work colleagues, and because she was battling it for such a long time I decided I’d like to do some sort of charity event raising money for Cancer Research UK.

"So, I’m doing a full distance triathlon, known by some people as an Ironman. The swim will take place at Pendle Wavelengths, and it’s around 155 lengths of a 25m pool. I’ll be more than glad to get that out of the way. The 112-mile cycle will be taking place mostly around the Burnley, Pendle, and Clitheroe area, venturing towards Preston and Blackpool. Ideally, I’d like people to join in with me on the ride, just for small sections. And then the marathon, again, will be around the Burnley and Pendle area, trying to get people to join in.”

Anybody wishing to support Danny can do so by donating here https://www.pendleleisuretrust.co.uk/about/news/danny-owens-epic-charity-challenge/.

