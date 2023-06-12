News you can trust since 1877
Pendle Pub Walk: 17 smashing photos from pub walks past as thousands gear up for annual event this weekend

More than 2,000 people are again expected hit the ale trail when the Pendle Pub Walk strides into view this weekend.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 12th Jun 2023, 09:46 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 09:47 BST

A record-breaking £88,000 was raised last year, with the money going to help fund the care of patients at Pendleside Hospice.

The 14th circular sponsored walk takes place this Saturday ( June 17th) and so far it looks like the weather will be scorching.

Sponsored by Alderson and Horan Funeral Service,the route takes in the stunning Pendle countryside using its finest hostelries as way-points!

The walk is organised by Pendleside Hospice and Burnley Pendleside Rotary Club to raise money for Pendleside, with £5 of each registration fee going to other local charities who are supported by the Rotary Club.

To get everyone in the mood we have dug into our archives to bring some fabulous photos from pub walks past.

.

1. Fantastic images of the annual Pendle Pub Walk from the past

. Photo: Jon Thompson

Pendle Pub Walk 2021

2. Fantastic images of the annual Pendle Pub Walk from the past

Pendle Pub Walk 2021 Photo: Edward Lee

.

3. Fantastic images of the annual Pendle Pub Walk from the past

. Photo: submitted

.

4. Fantastic images of the annual Pendle Pub Walk from the past

. Photo: submitted

