More than 2,000 people are again expected hit the ale trail when the Pendle Pub Walk strides into view this weekend.

A record-breaking £88,000 was raised last year, with the money going to help fund the care of patients at Pendleside Hospice.

The 14th circular sponsored walk takes place this Saturday ( June 17th) and so far it looks like the weather will be scorching.

Sponsored by Alderson and Horan Funeral Service,the route takes in the stunning Pendle countryside using its finest hostelries as way-points!

The walk is organised by Pendleside Hospice and Burnley Pendleside Rotary Club to raise money for Pendleside, with £5 of each registration fee going to other local charities who are supported by the Rotary Club.

To get everyone in the mood we have dug into our archives to bring some fabulous photos from pub walks past.

