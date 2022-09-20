Mr Stephenson was one of around a dozen MPs from all parties who answered a call for volunteers and was designated to Zone 10, an area between Blackfriars Bridge and Hungerford Bridge on the south bank.

"We received an email calling for volunteers to help out on marshalling duties. Most were civil servants but there were also around a dozen cross-party MPs. I was assigned to Zone 10 which was about the halfway point in the queue.

"Most people had been queuing for around five or six hours by the time they reached us and probably had another five hours to go. The general atmosphere was one of a kindness and solidarity, it was a very uplifiting experience and I’m so glad I did it.

Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson with fellow MPs Sara Britcliffe, Priti Patel, Greg Clark and others at the queue for the Queen's lying-in-state

"It was all really good-natured with lots of charitable organisations handing out water bottles and blankets. The weather was nice during the day but a cold wind comes off the Thames at night so people were advised to wrap up.

"I think the most popular questions asked were ‘where are the toliets’ and ‘where’s the end of the queue?’ I was there at the end when people who had been queuing were told they would not be able to enter, yet to their credit they decided to stay as a personal pilgrimage.

"I spoke to people from Lancashire, from all over the country and indeed the world. I was stationed near to the former Foreign Secretary Priti Patel and there was a remarkable number of former Hong Kong citizens who gained British citizenship and spoke to us in the queue.

"Overall, though, there were people of all races, creeds and ages who made a big personal sacrifice to be part of this historic event.”

Mr Stephenson was himself a part of history as he was one of 140 MPs invited to receive the late Queen’s coffin when it first arrived at Westminster Hall, due to him being appointed to Her Majesty’s Privy Council in July.