Pendleside Hospice has opened it doors to Pendle’s MP as part of Hospice Care Week.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Andrew Stephenson visited the charity for a Leaders’ Lunch and shadowed staff, including nurses, volunteers, fundraisers or members of the catering team, to find out more about the services they provide for their community.

The exclusive event was organised as part of the hospice’s 35th birthday celebrations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Stephenson started the day accompanying Natasha Marsden, a Hospice at Home Auxiliary Nurse, on a patient visit to see Miriam Holgate. Miriam receives weekly care support visits to check on her health and wellbeing, and to ensure she has everything she needs.

Pendle MP Andrew Stepheson shadows Pendleside Hospice staff as part of Hospice Care Week.

He then met long-standing volunteer, Ronnie Redhead, to deliver lunch-time meals to customers throughout Pendle, as part of the hospice’s Meals on Wheels service, and shadowed Assistant Practitioner, Lisa Thompson, for the Breathe Peer Support Group and Community Engagement Officer, Leah Hooper, and Head of Events, Sammi Graham, who were busy organising The Pendleside Pumpkin Trail.

Lastly, he toured the Donation Centre with Retail Team Leader, David Austin, and Retail Coordinator, Gemma Hopkinson.

Helen McVey, Chief Executive of Pendleside Hospice, said: “It was lovely to share with Mr Stephenson the fantastic work our team of dedicated staff and volunteers do at Pendleside to support our patients, their families and carers, but also share the challenges both Pendleside and other hospice’s across the UK face.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Particularly increased demand on services and the limited statutory funding hospices’ receive and their heavy reliance on the support of local communities to fund the services. With Hospices across the UK caring for around 300,000 people each year it is important that Pendleside and other Hospice’s have the support of their local MP’s in ensuring sustainable Hospice care for the future.”

Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson shadows Pendleside Hospice staff as part of Hospice Care Week.