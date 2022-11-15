Duncan Hacking braved poor weather conditions for the run in memory of his nephew and raised £1,500 for the group, a men’s peer support group set up in May 2018.

Gav Melling, secretary of the group, said: “Duncan’s effort was a great gesture. Mens Den was formed in 2018 by Nick Alderson in his NHS role. The group continues to be well attended every Wednesday evening at Open Door Colne 6pm until 7-30pm.

“The group is non judgemental and confidential, and we pride ourselves on listening to others who are struggling with anxiety and depression issues.”

Gav Melling and Duncan Hacking