Residents in Pendle, which has the eighth highest energy bills in the UK, spend £937 a year on their energy bills - £180 more than the average UK bill (£757) and £514 more than the UK area with the lowest bills: Tower Hamlets.

The research, by energy experts Boiler Central used new ONS data to analyse the energy bills in every local authority in England and Wales, to discover which region had the highest energy bills, and would be worst affected by the 54% increase in energy bills in April.

Pendle has the highest energy bills in Lancashire and the eighth highest in the UK. Photo: Getty.

The Isles of Scilly in Cornwall has the highest energy bills in the UK. Households in the Isles of Scilly pay £1,227 to their energy bills every year – nearly £500 more than the UK average.

Myles Robinson, a spokesperson for Boiler Central, commented on the findings: “Energy bills are already sky-high and with bills soaring by a predicted £600 in April, it is concerning to see the stark regional differences in energy bills across the UK. In some areas of the UK, such as Yorkshire, Wales and the Isles of Scilly in Cornwall, residents are paying well over £500 a year on more on energy than the cheapest places, all of which are situated in London.

"It is those homes which are least energy efficient which will suffer the most from rising bills, as escaping heat will mean that your heating system works harder to compensate for the lack of warmth, costing you more.

"The government is advocating heat pumps as a solution to soaring energy bills, but these will not be effective without proper floor insulation – which 65 percent of homes in the UK currently lack. While households can use some hacks to insulate their homes better, for example, buying inexpensive pipe insulation from a DIY store, unless something serious is done about the energy crisis, we will see many more households driven into poverty.