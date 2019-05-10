Pendle gym building up great reputation

True team spirit was back in play at a popular Pendle gym as it held its third Only The Brave competition, to great acclaim.

Athletes from around the UK arrived at CrossFit Pendle over the weekend to take part in the competition and they were certainly put through their paces.

Competitors at CrossFit Pendles Only The Brave competition doing synchronised box jumps

Taking place over three days, the event had four varying standards so that everyone, no matter what scale, could take part.

CrossFit Pendle owner, Mike Rawson, said: “It really was an incredible event and the atmosphere was electric throughout.

“We pride ourselves on our community spirit at the gym and the weekend was great proof of that community with so many of our members competing, supporting or helping out with judging and scoring.

“Competitors from other CrossFit gyms were warmly welcomed by our own members and they too commented on the atmosphere which made the weekend a success.”

Sisters Steph, Olivia and Victoria Gill claimed second place at CrossFit Pendles Only The Brave competition

The gym was proud to claim nine of the 21 podium places available over the weekend; one gold, six silvers and two bronze and while there were a few aching legs and arms, everyone agreed the pain was worth it.

Mike added: “Events like this take a huge amount of time and effort to put together, but when you see it all come together and gain such positive feedback, it makes it all worthwhile."