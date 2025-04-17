2 . Beau

Beau is a bichon cross who is just over one-year-old and is looking for his perfect forever home. A Pendle Dogs representative said: "Beau loves his people and will follow them all over. He enjoys playtime and cuddles. He does get excited on walks and will pull initially. He will sometimes reacts to other dogs on his lead by barking. His foster home have done a lot of work with him out and about on the lead but his new home need to understand it is still work in progress and be prepared to continue this side of his training. Beau is fine with other dogs but it’s felt he would be best as an only dog or living with a calm female. He can live with a dog-savvy cat. He loves children and it would be ideal if he had children either living in his new home or regular small visitors. He wouldn’t enjoy a home where he gets left a lot and he does tend to bark when his people go out. His perfect home would be active and get him out for plenty of walks – he is only a young boy and as such has bundles of energy and playfulness." Photo: Submit