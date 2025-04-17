Well, these six adorable dogs are ready for adoption via Pendle Dogs.
See our photo gallery to find out more about them and if you’d make a perfect match:
1. Spuddy
Spuddy is a micro bulldog and is around one-year-old. He is looking for a long term foster home in Burnley or Pendle. He struggled with walking as a pup and while his has much improved, he still finds moving across hard surfaces difficult but is fine on grass. A Pendle Dogs representative said: "He has been in a long term foster since he was around 12-weeks-old but sadly is now struggling in a home that he has to share with other dogs. He is looking for a very special home where he can be the only pet. He absolutely loves people and can be homed with children. He loves cuddles and kisses and is a super friendly boy. He will need a home that realises walks need to be limited to grass and a garden of his own to potter round. He happily sleeps downstairs in his bed overnight and can be left a few hours no problem – he just snoozes till you return. He has no destructive behaviours (but does have some toilet accidents). In general, he is an easy and loving boy that will make one lucky home an ideal companion. If you are looking for a snuggle monster to love you, then he will be the perfect dog for you." Photo: Submit
2. Beau
Beau is a bichon cross who is just over one-year-old and is looking for his perfect forever home. A Pendle Dogs representative said: "Beau loves his people and will follow them all over. He enjoys playtime and cuddles. He does get excited on walks and will pull initially. He will sometimes reacts to other dogs on his lead by barking. His foster home have done a lot of work with him out and about on the lead but his new home need to understand it is still work in progress and be prepared to continue this side of his training. Beau is fine with other dogs but it’s felt he would be best as an only dog or living with a calm female. He can live with a dog-savvy cat. He loves children and it would be ideal if he had children either living in his new home or regular small visitors. He wouldn’t enjoy a home where he gets left a lot and he does tend to bark when his people go out. His perfect home would be active and get him out for plenty of walks – he is only a young boy and as such has bundles of energy and playfulness." Photo: Submit
3. Joe
Joe was rehomed by Pendle Dogs in 2023. The charity said: "Sadly for him his dad’s health has had a big setback and so he now needs our help again. Joe is still looking for either a foster home or forever home and it’s starting to get urgent. Joe is a 5 ish-year-old bull lurcher and is a lovely boy – super friendly and cuddly. Great on his lead and no issues with dogs he meets out and about. Due to his dad's health issues he isn’t getting out and about much so he does need to lose a pound or two. He does need a home where he doesn’t get left very much as he does get anxious when his dad leaves him – this could improve with time but initially he needs lots of attention. He could live with another dog with sensible introductions but is also happy as an only dog. He can’t live with cats and any children should be over eight years." Photo: Submit
4. Loki
Loki arrived at Pendle Dogs from the stray dog kennels. He is described by a Pendle Dogs representative as a "lovely" male staff. "Loki is such a nice boy who loves everyone and is perfect with other dogs. Loki can be placed with children but has not been cat tested. Loki came to us with no idea about house training, he’s so much better but if not watched and taken out often he may still have the odd accident. "A fabulous example of one of our favourite breeds." Photo: Submit
