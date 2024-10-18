Pendle Dogs: 12 beautiful dogs who need a loving home in Burnley and Pendle

A Pendle animal charity faces a rehoming crisis.

Pendle Dogs is struggling to keep up with the number of pet abandonments and desperately needs to find loving homes for these 12 beautiful animals.

For information about adopting or how to support the charity, from donating to fostering or coming up with fundraising ideas, please visit https://pendledogs.co.uk/ or send an email to [email protected]

Romeo is around 10-weeks-old and is believed to be a Bully-type. A Pendle Dogs representative said: "He's a brilliant pup, confident and steady for one so young. He is friendly and very well socialised already." He can be placed with children and cats.

Dexter was returned to Pendle Dogs due to a sudden serious illness. He is a three-year-old large Patterdale looking for an active home that will take him on lots of walks and adventures. A Pendle Dogs representative said: "Dex loves to travel in a car! "He’s a good boy but a true terrier and can’t go off the lead unless in a secure area or he’d be off exploring and hunting. He is clean and calm in the home and OK to be left for a couple of hours. "Dexter is a firm favourite with us all. He’s a cheeky, lovable and very friendly boy who loves his toys and treats. "We are looking for a pet-free home for him, he’s not great with other dogs and would prefer to ignore them. Children over 10 for Dexter."

Sambo is aged seven. He is a large staff type. A Pendle Dogs representative said: "Sambo is great with all other dogs. A truly gentle and nice boy".

Smurf is a seven-year-old Lurcher who came to Pendle Dogs via the stray pound. He was in a very poor state when he arrived, full of cuts and sores. A Pendle Dogs representative said: "We are all besotted with him. He's such a friendly boy and he’s just so funny to be around. "We are looking for a experienced pet-free foster home for Smurf until we get to know him better. He can be placed with children over 10. "Smurf likes to sleep and we expect him to do lots of it in his foster home. "To help this special boy get a long-wanted and much-needed, comfy place to stay, please read all the information on the website and then fill in a application form. "He just needs someone to give him a chance."

