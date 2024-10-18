4 . Smurf

Smurf is a seven-year-old Lurcher who came to Pendle Dogs via the stray pound. He was in a very poor state when he arrived, full of cuts and sores. A Pendle Dogs representative said: "We are all besotted with him. He's such a friendly boy and he’s just so funny to be around. "We are looking for a experienced pet-free foster home for Smurf until we get to know him better. He can be placed with children over 10. "Smurf likes to sleep and we expect him to do lots of it in his foster home. "To help this special boy get a long-wanted and much-needed, comfy place to stay, please read all the information on the website and then fill in a application form. "He just needs someone to give him a chance." Photo: Submit