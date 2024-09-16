Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Pendle Deanery Festival of Health and Wellbeing is an ambitious project that has united the deanery and churches together as they seek to transform community through healing and wellbeing.

Over the past year the churches of the Pendle area have gathered together to discern how they could draw the community together and change the lives of people.

The people of Pendle, like many other areas, are often confronted with challenges that affect health whether they be physical, nutritional, mental, emotional, or spiritual. This led to the strong feeling that a festival of healing and wellbeing could help to address these needs and that the parishes could offer a smorgasbord of activities and events that people could engage with.

Beginning with services in each of the churches in the deanery on Sunday September 8th, the rest of the week was stocked full of activities and events of all kinds that people can take part in, including herbology quizzes, pilgrimage walks, board games afternoons, cycle rides and much more. The week culminated with a service and local walk on Sunday September 15th.

Stroke Association choir at St Thomas, Barrowford

The Area Dean, Rev Lesley Hinchcliffe, has been a lead coordinator of the event with active involvement of the priests and congregation of each of the churches in the deanery.

Rt Rev. Dr Joe Kennedy, the new Bishop of Burnley, said: “I was delighted one of my first engagements as Bishop of Burnley was to support this wonderful mission week being held by the 13 churches of Pendle Deanery.

“The 'Worship and Praise' evening at Holy Trinity in Colne was a delight to be a part of. As Christians we care for all aspects of people's lives and that includes general health and wellbeing. So, I was delighted to hear how Area Dean, Rev. Lesley Hinchcliffe, and her team have brought together their whole Deanery for this amazing festival.

“I look forward to hearing many reports of lives impacted in different ways as people learn more about how to care for themselves, at the same time as hearing about the saving grace of Jesus Christ.”

Some of the groups involved included the Pennine Lancashire Stroke Association Choir and Pendleside Mothers’ Union.