With leisure centres becoming more costly, the council is struggling to keep the current services with the available funding.

But before any decisions are made, leaders want to hear from local people about what matters to them and what impact any changes may have on them.

The council operates three leisure centres in the borough - Pendle Leisure Centre in Colne, Pendle Wavelengths in Nelson and West Craven Sports Centre in Barnoldswick.

Pendle Wavelengths in Nelson. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

All three facilities are managed by Pendle Leisure Trust on the Council’s behalf.

Coun. Asjad Mahmood, leader of Pendle Borough Council, said: “Operating our leisure centres is becoming more and more costly and we’re now in a position where we are struggling to retain the services we have with the funding available to us.

“We cannot afford to keep running our leisure centres as we do now, so we need to consider possible future options. But we want to take into consideration the wants and needs of the borough’s residents, facility-users and visitors.”

Coun. David Whipp, deputy leader of Pendle Borough Council and responsible for resources, added: “Our administration wants to retain accessible leisure facilities across the borough and we are working hard to find out how this can be achieved.

“The council has just agreed initial investment of over £2m. for urgent refurbishment and energy conservation work on the centres. We hope to multiply that money with external grants to make these facilities both financially and environmentally sustainable.

“Securing the required investment will be challenging, but we have made a start. We're asking for people to help us meet that challenge by giving us their views in our fact-finding survey.”

Councillor Mohammad Hanif, Portfolio Holder for Leisure Services, added: “This review is an opportunity for locals to have their say. We need as many people as possible take part and tell us what is important to them, so that when decisions are being made, we understand what the community needs.”

You can complete the survey on www.pendle.gov.uk/leisuresurvey

Paper copies are also available at the three leisure centres. The deadline for completed surveys is 11-59pm on March 25th.