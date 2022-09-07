“The floods have killed over a thousand people with conditions expected to worsen as the rains continue. Around 30 million people have already been affected and a third of the country – an area the size of the UK - is under water,” he stated.

“Pendle has a significant population of people from Pakistan and of Pakistan heritage and this connection makes the disaster even more harrowing to witness. And seeing the appalling scale of the flooding has affected everyone.”

The government has announced it will match pound-for-pound up to £5 million donated by the public to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) to help save lives, provide food, shelter, medical aid and clean water.

Pendle Council leader Coun. Nadeem Ahmed

And the council has set up a web page with details of how Pendle people can support the appeal www.pendle.gov.uk/pakistanfloods

Nadeem added: “It’s terrible that lives, homes and livelihoods have been lost but as a community, Pendle can help. We know that money is tight but even small donations will make a difference.”

£10 could provide vital hygiene supplies for two people

£50 could provide emergency shelter for two families

£100 could provide food for two families for a month