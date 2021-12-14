Pendle child's Christmas card presented to Prime Minister

Each year the Pendle MP runs a competition via local primary schools for pupils to design his Christmas Card.

This year’s winner, six-year-old Elliott Laurie from St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School in Barnoldswick was chosen from hundreds of entries from across 13 local schools.

Elliott received a prize of his choice up to the value of £150. The two runners up, who each received prizes of their choice up to the value of £50 were Eve Robertshaw, (11) from Sacred Heart RC Primary School in Colne and Kaja Laskowska, (10) from Holy Trinity Primary School, Brierfield.

Andrew Stephenson MP with some of the winners

There were also 24 highly commended winners who all received a £10 book token each.

They were, Rabiya Kamran (11) from Castercliff Primary School, Ramona Brennan (8) and Amelia-Rose Healey (9) from St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School, Elijah Pawson (7) and Gabriella Cole (9) from Kelbrook Primary School, Maya Parker (8) from St Thomas’ CE Primary School, Poppy Fallows (3) and Khadija Ali (4) from Walton Lane Nursery School, Nolah Blockeel-King (8) and Scarlett Emmott (7) from Laneshaw Bridge Primary School, Anaiya Anwar (9) and Rukeya Ali (5) from Roughlee Primary School, Eleanor Owen (6) and Riyah Akhtar (6) from Barnoldswick CE Primary School, Emily Field (10) and Maria Wellman (10) from Holy Trinity RC Primary School, Oscar Pietrzak (10) and Nikola Bilska (5) from Sacred Heart RC Primary School, Charlotte Thompson (9) and Holly Birkby (9) from West Street Community Primary School, Scarlett Bannister (8) and Emma Mitchell (5) from Park Primary School and Maaz Ihsan (6) and Muhammad Fiazaan Malik (6) from Whitefield Infant School.

Mr Stephenson said: "The standard of entries this year was as high as ever and choosing just one winner was really difficult.

I hope people will like Elliott’s colourful design, which caught my eye when judging them. The Prime Minister was very impressed! I would like to thank all the schools and pupils for entering the competition. I would also like to thank this year’s sponsors, Silentnight, without whom the competition wouldn’t have been possible.”

Andrew Stephenson MP presents the winning Christmas card to Prime Minister Boris Johnson