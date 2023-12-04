Pendle based Robert Windle Foundation brings some festive cheer to children's ward at Airedale General Hospital in Keighley
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Earby based Robert Windle Foundation donated arts and crafts materials for the children’s ward at Airedale Hospital in Keighley. The charity’s role is to provide help with the education for the youth in the parishes of Thornton-in-Craven which includes Thornton, Earby, Kelbrook and Harden.
Foundation trustee Gary Kay said: “Alhough Airedale isn’t in our area, they reached out to us to help them with a grant for their educational materials for children in the ward to benefit from due to a lack of NHS funding. We couldn’t say no as lots of children from Pendle are on the ward and attend Airedale as their local hospital.”
The hospital has a wish list for Christmas which includes book, Lego, stickers and other festive treats, and anyone who would like to help is asked to click HERE.