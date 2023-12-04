A Pendle charity has stepped in to bring some festive cheer to children spending Christmas in hospital.

The Earby based Robert Windle Foundation donated arts and crafts materials for the children’s ward at Airedale Hospital in Keighley. The charity’s role is to provide help with the education for the youth in the parishes of Thornton-in-Craven which includes Thornton, Earby, Kelbrook and Harden.

Foundation trustee Gary Kay said: “Alhough Airedale isn’t in our area, they reached out to us to help them with a grant for their educational materials for children in the ward to benefit from due to a lack of NHS funding. We couldn’t say no as lots of children from Pendle are on the ward and attend Airedale as their local hospital.”

