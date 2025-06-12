Party Pics: 24 photos from surprise 40th birthday bash at Burnley Golf Club

By Sue Plunkett
Published 12th Jun 2025, 15:45 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2025, 15:53 BST
Burnley man Dave Graham had the surprise of his life for his big 40 birthday.

His wife Sam threw a surprise party for him at Burnley Golf Club. And among the guests were Dave’s relatives who made the trip from Newcastle and Scotland. And the DJ for the evening was DJ Buck, aka Michael Rogers, who the couple first met when he provided the music at Sam’s late mum Sylvia’s 60th birthday party. He was also DJ at Sam and Dave’s wedding in 2021.

Here are some photos from Dave’s surprise do.

