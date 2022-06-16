The anniversary of Building Bridges Burnley launched with a procession from St Peter's Church and the Burnley Faith Centre in Barden Lane hosted a 'peace in our time' event.

Last Saturday a celebration of 20 years service took place at St Andrew's Church in Colne Road, where it all began for Building Bridges in Burnley.

A fun day to mark the 20th anniversary of Building Bridges Burnley was a great success

Last Sunday a fun day took place in Queens Park and this Saturday ( June 18th,) the Singing Ringing Tree is the venue for a 'more in common than divides us' themed picnic in memory of murdered MP Jo Cox.

The interfaith organisation brought together faith leaders from across Burnley in the aftermath of the disturbances and has been a force for good since then. Among the 20th anniversary celebrations will be tributes to founder members, including Colin Wills and former Burnley MP Peter Pike who both died this year. Both men played an integral role in the organisation.

Other events include a celebration at Daneshouse Football Club on Barden playing fields on Saturday, June 25th, and on Saturday, July 2nd, tours of Turf Moor stadium will be held. Pre-booking is required in advance and anyone interested is asked to email [email protected]

Anyone who would like more information about the celebrations is asked to contact Bea Foster at [email protected] or buildingbridgesburnley.com

