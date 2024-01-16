Padiham wedding singer Gavin Young skis in his underwear to raise money for Pendleside Hospice
Sharing the madcap idea on social media this morning after an overnight snowfall the public flooded his donation page, leaving Gavin of Padiham with no choice but to go on the piste!
Residents on River Drive and the Padiham bypass must have throught they were seeing things when they saw Gavin on his skis wearing just a cheeky thong, a helmet and his glasses. And so far he has smashed his original target and some by raising the fantastic sum of £1,830 and counting.
Gavin’s inspiration for the stunt was his much missed mum, Pauline Norris, who died in October last year. Gavin said: “Mum was a fabulous person who always donated her time and raised funds for Pendleside Hospice throughout her life We miss her everyday.
“Whilst Mum would be thrilled to have this event in her memory I’m sure she would have loved someone else's son to be skiing in their underwear or maybe have me do the Three Peaks challenge.”