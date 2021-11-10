Padiham Rotary coat collection for the homeless and needy

The Rotarians started collecting coats from Padiham Tesco at the beginning of October and were soon receiving donations by the trolley load.

The club secured two units at Store First on Liverpool Road and almost daily coats have been deposited there ready to sort and quarantine.

Rotarian Heather Whitham said: "When taken to the unit the coats were left for several days before sorting into men’s, women’s and children’s and being moved to the second unit where they are left until all the coats are collected. They will then be packed into bin liners ready for the charities to come and collect.

Heather with some of the donated coats

"Tesco staff have been brilliant as it was they who got the trolley, put a box inside it and covered it with a very strong plastic bag. The box was right at the entrance to the store so it couldn’t be missed. It is also in the fresh air which is a benefit.

"So the job now is to get all the coats bagged up and ready for the charities to come and collect them. The charities we have chosen are local and will be able to ensure that people in our area benefit from the donations of coats that people have so generously made.