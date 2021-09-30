Padiham residents invited to see latest developments for flood risk management scheme

Taking place on Tuesday, October 5th, at the ballroom in the town hall, the event will provide an opportunity for people to find out more about the scheme’s progress and how it will manage future flooding from the River Calder, Green Brook and surface water impacts.

The drop-in session will take place from 1pm until 8pm and will provide an overview of the latest developments as well as any changes.

Teams from the Environment Agency will be available throughout the event to discuss and answer any questions that residents may have. Staff will also be adhering to the latest Covid-19 guidance

The Padiham flood risk management scheme drop-in session will take place on Tuesday, October 5th.

Jo Driffield, Environment Agency flood risk advisor, said: “We have considered many options to reduce flood risk in Padiham and we are looking forward to sharing our latest plans. River modelling is complete and the detailed civil engineering designs are progressing so now is a great time to be able to update the community with next steps.

“We would encourage everyone to come along to the drop-in session to learn more about our ongoing work and see what this means for the town.”

For those unable to attend the drop-in session, information will also be available following the event by e-mailing [email protected]