Padiham prepares to remember the fallen

The Padiham Poppy Appeal collection week will start on Monday November 8th until November 13th at Padiham Tesco’s. Wreath will also be available at Padiham Town Hall from 11am until 1pm.

The Remembrance Day Service and Parade for Padiham has now been arranged, in conjunction with the local churches, the town council and the Royal British Legion.

Details are set out below:

Padiham is preparing to remember the fallen

9-30am Service of Remembrance at the Nazareth Unitarian Chapel;

10-30am Assemble at the Memorial Park Bandstand;

10-40am Service of Remembrance followed by Wreath Layers and invited groups only laying wreaths at the Cenotaph with Final Blessing. Members of the Public to be asked to exit via Bridge Street;

11-30am End of Service with exit onto Blackburn Road.