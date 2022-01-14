Padiham pals' fancy dress celebration to mark end of lockdown raises £600 for worthy cause

Dot Calvert, Stephen Seddon and Yvonne and Carl Whitehead went all out and organised a fancy dress get together for 50 guests which raised £600 for charity.

Tickets were £3 a head and there was a disco and karaoke hosted by Trevor and Lorraine Entwistle. The ticket price included a strip of raffle tickets and there was also an auction for a surround sound system.

Dot said: “The sound system, and all of the raffle prizes, were donated by family and friends.

Friends (left to right) Dot Calvert, Yvonne and Carl Whitehead and Stephen Seddon at their fancy dress celebration at the end of lockdown.

“We would like to thank Trevor and Lorraine, the cricket club and its bar staff and everyone who supported the event.”

The friends gave £600 to Rosemere Cancer Foundation and bought £50 worth of tea, coffee, biscuits and chocolates which Dot delivered to Burnley General Teaching Hospital’s Primrose Chemotherapy Suite. It opened in 2017 and Rosemere helped with funding.

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, Lancashire and South

Cumbria’s regional specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and also at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties, including those at Burnley General Teaching and the Royal Blackburn Hospitals.

Guests at the Padiham friends' charity fancy dress do get into the spirit of the event

The charity funds cutting-edge equipment, clinical research, staff training and innovative services and initiatives that the NHS cannot afford in order to make patients’ cancer journey more effective, comfortable and stress-free.