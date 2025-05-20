Padiham named as one of the happiest places to live in Britain
The publication took into account qualities like access to the countryside, transport, culture and leisure opportunities when compiling its list.
And Padiham found itself in quite literally lofty company – as it was listed as the third happiest place to live in the North, after the popular and ancient cathedral cities of York and Durham.
Berwick-upon-Tweed in Northumberland was named as the happiest place to live in the whole of Britain, with Evesham in Worcestershire and Caernarfon in north Wales closely behind.
Padiham, a market town and civil parish on the River Calder, has recently benefited from a £1.4m. fund from the National Lottery Heritage Fund to breathe new life into its 100-year-old architecture and redevelop its notable high street.
The town featured in our Bygone Burnley series of local history videos in February when historian Roger Frost MBE spoke glowingly of its early 20th Century town hall and medieval road layout.
He revealed that the town’s history dates back to around the 7th Century and is known as an ‘ing-ham’ town which indicates the Anglo-Saxon origins of the place.
Burnley Council leader, Coun. Afrasiab Anwar, was also understandably delighted by the honour.
He said: “We are delighted to see Padiham recognised as one of the happiest places to live, a reflection of its strong community spirit, beautiful surroundings, and the pride its residents take in the town.
“Padiham is a key priority for Burnley Council. Through the Padiham Townscape Heritage Initiative, we’ve invested in preserving and enhancing the historic character of the town centre, while also delivering vital flood defences that protect homes and businesses.
“Our commitment to supporting communities includes continuous work on improving green spaces, which contribute so much to residents’ quality of life. We’re also immensely grateful to the local volunteers and community groups who give their time and energy to keep Padiham vibrant and welcoming.
“Events like Padiham on Parade showcase the town’s strong sense of identity and community pride, and we value the close partnership we have with Padiham Town Council, whose ongoing efforts play a crucial role in the town’s continued success.”