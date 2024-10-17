Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A caring Padiham man is challenging himself to raise money for an animal charity in Ibiza by literally hitting the heights in three separate challenges.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Angelo Musso is planning to first tackle the Yorkshire Three Peaks with his good friend Chloe Ray on October 19th, then to hike up Pendle Hill three times barefoot on October 27th, and finally on November 2nd he will attempt a sky dive in Lancaster – all this despite having a fear of heights.

Animal lover Angelo read the story of the plight of Moji's Animal Rescue Shelter in Ibiza with only two volunteers desperately trying look after 224 animals, including dogs, cats, ferrets, horses and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Abraham, who runs the shelter, told Angelo it is a daily struggle, particularly with the huge rise in costs increasing their difficulties.

Angelo Musso is fund-raising for Moji's Animal Sanctuary in Ibiza

Offering his much needed help, Angelo has now arranged to go over in November using his two week annual holiday leave to help in the shelter.

The 29 year old, who has already volunteered in many wildlife and dog sancturies in South East Asia and Sicily, and previously raised money for mental health charities, said: “I really felt for the poor animals and the volunteers, who willingly give their time to ensure they are all fed and cared for.

“My whole challenge journey will be vlogged and can be followed on social media, and donations can be made via the following link https://gofund.me/c0cb98d4.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moji's Animal Sanctuary is a shelter for abandoned and abused animals, including dogs, cats, horses, goats and pigs. The sanctuary is run by Abraham, a bartender who spends his free time and income rescuing, rehabilitating and nurturing animals.